Left Menu

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

The U.S. dollar declined against major currencies following President Trump's unexpected dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, raising concerns about central bank independence. Market reactions were mixed, with investors wary of potential politicization of policy and its impacts on interest rates and currency stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:52 IST
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline against key global currencies on Tuesday after President Donald Trump unexpectedly removed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The move raised alarms about the central bank's independence, with the euro and the British pound gaining approximately 0.3% against the dollar.

President Trump's decision, attributed to alleged improprieties in obtaining mortgage loans by Cook, could test the limits of executive power over the Federal Reserve. In a statement, Cook asserted that Trump lacks the authority to dismiss her and that she will not resign her position.

Despite the surprise announcement, market reactions were relatively subdued due to ongoing concerns over the potential politicization of monetary policy. Analysts forecast a probable interest rate cut by the Fed in September, further influencing investor sentiment and currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lesson of conflict termination can be learnt from Operation Sindoor: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

Lesson of conflict termination can be learnt from Operation Sindoor: Air Chi...

 India
2
Water level in Pong dam reaches 1,390 feet

Water level in Pong dam reaches 1,390 feet

 India
3
Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displaced

Assam: 2nd phase of eviction at Rengma forest continues, 230 families displa...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up, ICO says

UPDATE 1-Tariffs, climate change, smaller Brazil crop drive coffee prices up...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025