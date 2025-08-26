Diplomatic tensions have surged as Japan urged European and Asian nations to skip China's upcoming military parade. The event, set to coincide with the SCO summit in Tianjin on September 3, marks the 80th anniversary of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

China extended invitations to global leaders and organizations such as the United Nations, but Japan cautioned against participation, citing anti-Japanese nuances. Tokyo's stance has led to Chinese diplomatic protests, with officials criticizing Japan's historical perspective.

Amidst this, other geopolitical contentions, such as the East China Sea gas field dispute, keep the diplomatic relationship between the two Asian powers strained. The world watches how these tensions might impact international participation in Beijing's commemorations.