Tensions Rise as Japan Urges Boycott of Chinese Military Parade

Japan has requested European and Asian countries to avoid attending China's military parade. The parade aims to commemorate the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. China's diplomatic protests followed, as Tokyo warned leaders of anti-Japanese sentiment. The event coincides with the SCO summit in Tianjin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Diplomatic tensions have surged as Japan urged European and Asian nations to skip China's upcoming military parade. The event, set to coincide with the SCO summit in Tianjin on September 3, marks the 80th anniversary of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

China extended invitations to global leaders and organizations such as the United Nations, but Japan cautioned against participation, citing anti-Japanese nuances. Tokyo's stance has led to Chinese diplomatic protests, with officials criticizing Japan's historical perspective.

Amidst this, other geopolitical contentions, such as the East China Sea gas field dispute, keep the diplomatic relationship between the two Asian powers strained. The world watches how these tensions might impact international participation in Beijing's commemorations.

