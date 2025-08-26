Ukrainian Leaders Forge Stronger Security Ties with Qatar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff and the national security council chief have taken significant diplomatic steps by traveling to Qatar to engage with the country's defence minister.

According to Andriy Yermak, this high-level meeting was pivotal in exploring shared interests in security and defence, aiming to fortify the partnership between the two nations.

This strategic dialogue underscores Ukraine's drive to bolster international alliances amid fluctuating global geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)