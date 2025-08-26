Zelenskiy says work on security guarantees for Ukraine should be sped up
Kyiv and its allies should speed up their efforts to draw up future security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
"We must intensify our work to the maximum and ensure clarity and transparency in everything related to security guarantees," he said after a meeting in Kyiv with the chief of Britain's defence staff Tony Radakin.
