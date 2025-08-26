Left Menu

Zelenskiy says work on security guarantees for Ukraine should be sped up

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:10 IST
Zelenskiy says work on security guarantees for Ukraine should be sped up
  • Ukraine

Kyiv and its allies should speed up their efforts to draw up future security guarantees for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"We must intensify our work to the maximum and ensure clarity and transparency in everything related to security guarantees," he said after a meeting in Kyiv with the chief of Britain's defence staff Tony Radakin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

