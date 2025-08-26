Left Menu

Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:12 IST
Questions asked of Negi to be deemed replied as written answers: Himachal Speaker rules
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday ruled that questions asked of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will be deemed to have been replied as written answers, after an opposition leader failed to stand up and ask his listed question despite his name being called.

The BJP earlier said it had ''boycotted'' Negi over his remarks against Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

On Tuesday, a BJP MLA, despite being present in the house, did not ask the question he had listed for the minister.

After the veritable refusal to engage with Negi, the opposition members got up and moved out of the House.

While giving his ruling, Pathania said it takes time for the departments to prepare their answers, and it incurs public money.

On July 26, more than 50 people were booked for ''rioting'' after they greeted Negi with black flags and ''go back'' slogans and tried to stop his vehicle in the Seraj constituency of landslide-hit Mandi district.

Seraj MLA Thakur and Negi had a verbal showdown over the devastation in the region and alleged plans of moving a horticulture college from Seraj elsewhere in the wake of the calamity.

Negi has maintained that he said nothing untoward, and he will keep answering every question, boycott or not.

