BJD appoints presidents of students', youth wings

The opposition BJD in Odisha on Tuesday appointed new presidents of its students' and youth wings.

Ipsita Sahu was named the president of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), according to an office order signed by BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Debesh Acharya was appointed BCJD's senior general secretary (students' affairs), while Debi Ranjan Tripathy, Subhasis Khuntia, and Souvic Biswal were made the general secretaries (students' affairs).

Chinmaya Sahu was appointed the president of Biju Yuba Janata Dal (BYJD).

Byomakesh Ray was named BYJD's senior general secretary (youth affairs), and Rajendra Kumar Sahoo, Amaresh Patri, and Sanjit Mohanty were appointed general secretaries (youth affairs).

Ipsita and Chinmay met Patnaik after the appointments were announced and sought his blessings.

