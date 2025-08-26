"After right to vote, they will snatch your land rights": Rahul Gandhi in Madhubani

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the Centre wants to snatch people's right to vote and land, and assured that it will not be allowed. "Your vote is your right. Ambani and Adani do not need votes, but the youth, farmers, labourers, the poor, and the backwards class of Bihar need the right to vote. They want to snatch everything from you. First, they are snatching your votes, then they will snatch your ration card, land, and after that, every right will be snatched. We will never let this happen," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering on the ninth day of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra'.

He further asserted that the alleged vote theft that occurred in states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh will not be allowed in Bihar. "With the help of the Election Commission, the BJP stole the election of Maharashtra and Haryana; before that, they stole the elections of Madhya Pradesh. Our message is clear: we won't let vote theft happen in Bihar," Gandhi said.

He added that the 50 per cent reservation barrier across the nation will be "broken" once the opposition comes to power. "The youth of Bihar have shown their strength in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. We will break the 50 per cent reservation barrier across the nation. On the national level, we will do the caste census," Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over their silence on his presser, in which he alleged "vote theft" during the assembly elections. Addressing the gathering on the ninth day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', Gandhi questioned the silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that its leaders comment on every issue, but refuse to comment on his previously held press conference.

"We did a press conference, which cleared everything up. Typically, BJP leaders comment on everything, but not a single leader from their party commented on my press conference. PM Modi and Amit Shah did not say a word. A thief always remains silent because he knows that he has been caught," Gandhi said. The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at its forefront, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to retain power in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, is seeking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, and HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

