Court Declares Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot Date Law Unconstitutional

A federal appellate court has struck down a Pennsylvania law requiring the disqualification of mail-in ballots for missing or incorrect dates on their return envelopes, deeming it unconstitutional.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Democratic groups, determining the regulation placed undue burdens on voters' rights under the Constitution. The ruling is significant in a state pivotal for presidential elections and marks the latest turn in long-standing litigation around mail-in ballot processing.

Republicans contested, advocating for the law, while Democrats celebrated the decision as a victory for voting rights. The ruling suggests a continued tension in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in voting procedure, as deliberations on election laws persist in the political arena.

