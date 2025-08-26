Left Menu

Court Declares Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot Date Law Unconstitutional

A federal appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania's law mandating mail-in ballots with incorrect or missing dates on return envelopes is unconstitutional. This decision supports Democratic Party groups and questions the state's handling of mail-in voting, which has been contentious since Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:14 IST
Court Declares Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot Date Law Unconstitutional
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appellate court has struck down a Pennsylvania law requiring the disqualification of mail-in ballots for missing or incorrect dates on their return envelopes, deeming it unconstitutional.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Democratic groups, determining the regulation placed undue burdens on voters' rights under the Constitution. The ruling is significant in a state pivotal for presidential elections and marks the latest turn in long-standing litigation around mail-in ballot processing.

Republicans contested, advocating for the law, while Democrats celebrated the decision as a victory for voting rights. The ruling suggests a continued tension in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in voting procedure, as deliberations on election laws persist in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Warns Europe on UN Sanctions Snapback

Tehran Warns Europe on UN Sanctions Snapback

 United Arab Emirates
2
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global
3
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025