Maratha Quota Protest: A Political Tug-of-War Amid Ganesh Festival

Amid the festive season, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP urge Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider a protest plan. Jarange insists on a hunger strike for Maratha reservation despite government attempts at persuasion, highlighting a complex interplay between activism, politics, and cultural celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:45 IST
Amidst the vibrant backdrop of the Ganesh festival, a political and social whirlwind is brewing in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the ruling BJP have appealed to prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider launching his hunger strike amid the festivities.

Shinde and other officials approached Jarange, emphasizing that while the activist's cause is just, the timing could detract from the grand celebration in Mumbai. The government underscored its commitment to addressing Maratha demands through dialogue, but Jarange remains steadfast in his plan.

As the festival approaches, the clash between the ongoing political struggle for Maratha reservations and cultural celebrations highlights the state's socio-political dynamics. Legal challenges and historical promises also add pressure, with the government pushing dialogue as the solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

