Maratha Quota Protest: A Political Tug-of-War Amid Ganesh Festival
Amid the festive season, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP urge Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider a protest plan. Jarange insists on a hunger strike for Maratha reservation despite government attempts at persuasion, highlighting a complex interplay between activism, politics, and cultural celebration.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the vibrant backdrop of the Ganesh festival, a political and social whirlwind is brewing in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the ruling BJP have appealed to prominent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to reconsider launching his hunger strike amid the festivities.
Shinde and other officials approached Jarange, emphasizing that while the activist's cause is just, the timing could detract from the grand celebration in Mumbai. The government underscored its commitment to addressing Maratha demands through dialogue, but Jarange remains steadfast in his plan.
As the festival approaches, the clash between the ongoing political struggle for Maratha reservations and cultural celebrations highlights the state's socio-political dynamics. Legal challenges and historical promises also add pressure, with the government pushing dialogue as the solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Thief always remains silent when caught": Rahul Gandhi slams BJP
Prime accused in realtor murder case involving BJP MLA arrested in Delhi airport
Odisha’s BJP govt so far changed names of 25 schemes of previous regime: BJD
Congress marches to Raj Bhavan in Dehradun, demands dismissal of Uttarakhand BJP govt
Haryana: Verbal duel between Cong, BJP in Assembly over law and order; Cong walks out