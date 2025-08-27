Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Heighten: U.S. Envoy Meets with Ukraine in New York

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff plans discussions with Ukrainian representatives in New York as the U.S. continues to engage with Russia. President Trump aims for a peace deal, potentially involving a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders. However, hurdles remain, including territorial disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:55 IST
Steve Witkoff

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced plans to meet Ukrainian representatives in New York amid ongoing efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Witkoff emphasized Washington's continuous dialogue with Moscow, stating, "We talk to the Russians every day."

Witkoff expressed belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin desires an end to the war, highlighting Putin's engagement efforts, notably at the Alaska summit. However, ongoing complexity remains a challenge to conflict resolution. Following recent meetings with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders, President Trump is set on bringing them together for direct talks.

Despite President Trump's intentions for a rapid resolution, negotiations face significant obstacles, including territorial disputes. Trump has warned of possible sanctions on Russia if progress stalls, with "land-swapping" proposed as a potential solution. Ukrainian officials remain resistant to formally recognizing any territory as Russian, complicating diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

