Left Menu

FEMA Dissent Sparks Administrative Leave

Several FEMA employees were placed on administrative leave after signing a letter expressing dissent about the agency's leadership. The letter cautioned Congress about the potential consequences of inexperienced leadership, citing risks of a disaster akin to Hurricane Katrina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 07:16 IST
FEMA Dissent Sparks Administrative Leave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Several employees of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were put on administrative leave, following the signing of a dissent letter regarding agency leadership. The information was reported by the Washington Post, based on documents it reviewed.

On Tuesday evening, FEMA's administrator's office issued letters informing these employees of their immediate administrative leave, while still receiving pay and benefits.

In a letter to Congress on Monday, numerous current and former FEMA staff highlighted concerns about the inexperience of high-level appointees under President Donald Trump's administration, warning of a potential disaster comparable to Hurricane Katrina.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

Iranian Orchestration: Synagogue Attack Sparks Diplomatic Fallout

 Global
2
Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

Amidst Historic Disputes: Meghalaya and Assam Strive for Peace

 India
3
Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

Fast Tracking Supermarket Expansion in New Zealand

 Australia
4
Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

Deadly Landslide on Hindu Pilgrimage Route Amid Torrential Rains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025