FEMA Dissent Sparks Administrative Leave

Several employees of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were put on administrative leave, following the signing of a dissent letter regarding agency leadership. The information was reported by the Washington Post, based on documents it reviewed.

On Tuesday evening, FEMA's administrator's office issued letters informing these employees of their immediate administrative leave, while still receiving pay and benefits.

In a letter to Congress on Monday, numerous current and former FEMA staff highlighted concerns about the inexperience of high-level appointees under President Donald Trump's administration, warning of a potential disaster comparable to Hurricane Katrina.