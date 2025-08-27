FEMA Dissent Sparks Administrative Leave
Several FEMA employees were placed on administrative leave after signing a letter expressing dissent about the agency's leadership. The letter cautioned Congress about the potential consequences of inexperienced leadership, citing risks of a disaster akin to Hurricane Katrina.
- Country:
- United States
Several employees of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were put on administrative leave, following the signing of a dissent letter regarding agency leadership. The information was reported by the Washington Post, based on documents it reviewed.
On Tuesday evening, FEMA's administrator's office issued letters informing these employees of their immediate administrative leave, while still receiving pay and benefits.
In a letter to Congress on Monday, numerous current and former FEMA staff highlighted concerns about the inexperience of high-level appointees under President Donald Trump's administration, warning of a potential disaster comparable to Hurricane Katrina.
