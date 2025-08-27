Left Menu

India's Armed Forces: Ready for Unpredictable Conflicts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the readiness of India's armed forces for various security challenges, highlighting the unpredictable nature of modern warfare. Addressing Operation Sindoor's success, Singh stressed the importance of self-reliance and a whole-nation approach to national security, asserting preparedness for conflicts lasting up to five years.

27-08-2025
  • India

In a bold assertion of India's military readiness, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the necessity for the armed forces to prepare for potential conflicts of varying durations, from brief skirmishes to protracted wars.

Speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' event at the Army War College, Singh underscored India's commitment to defending its territorial integrity, signaling readiness against any confrontations with an emphasis on national self-reliance.

Citing the success of Operation Sindoor, Singh praised India's strides in indigenous defense proficiency, advocating for self-sufficiency and innovation within military capabilities to bolster security and respond swiftly to unpredictable threats.

