Controversy Erupts: BJP Accuses DMK of Insults Against Biharis
BJP leader K Annamalai accused DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of making insulting remarks against Biharis. Annamalai presented a video compilation of alleged comments by Stalin and his associates, challenging him to repeat these at an event with Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
In a heated political exchange, BJP leader K Annamalai has accused DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of demeaning the people of Bihar. The allegations come as Stalin prepares to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. Annamalai, the former BJP chief of Tamil Nadu, claimed to have compiled a video showcasing derogatory statements made by Stalin and various DMK leaders against Biharis and North Indians. Annamalai challenged Stalin to echo these purported comments while on stage with Gandhi, emphasizing the need for accountability as political figures traverse significant regional divides.
The controversy is fueled by the inclusion of remarks allegedly made by prominent DMK figures such as TRB Rajaa, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, RS Bharathi, and Thol Thirumavalavan MP, who is the leader of VCK, a DMK ally. Annamalai shared the video on social media, calling attention to what he described as a longstanding pattern of disrespect.
Annamalai's message: "TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl is in Bihar today. Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members', and his alliance partners' uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters. Hope he takes the stage with Thiru @RahulGandhi avl and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked." The challenge underscores the fractious nature of Indian politics, where regional tensions reverberate across state lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
