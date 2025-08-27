Political Gambit: ED Raids Amidst Allegations of Diversion
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj faced an 18-hour ED raid amid a money laundering investigation tied to previous health infrastructure projects in Delhi. Sisodia labeled the raids a diversion tactic from BJP amidst rising scrutiny over Prime Minister Modi's credentials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, affirming his unshaken stance post an extensive ED raid at his home.
The Enforcement Directorate conducted the 18-hour raid, scrutinizing former minister Bharadwaj and contractors in a probe related to an alleged scam during the last AAP administration, according to official sources.
Sisodia criticized the raid as a diversionary tactic, asserting it followed questions raised against the BJP, particularly regarding Prime Minister Modi's academic qualifications. He maintained it was a drama to mislead the public, unrelated to Bharadwaj's current role.
- READ MORE ON:
- ED raid
- AAP
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Manish Sisodia
- BJP
- Modi
- health infrastructure
- Delhi
- corruption
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire
BJP wins polls by stealing votes with help of EC, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
BJP Leader Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Cites Property Dispute
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Stealing'
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Accuses BJP of Election Mockery in Bihar