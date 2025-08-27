Political Gambit: ED Raids Amidst Allegations of Diversion

On Wednesday, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, affirming his unshaken stance post an extensive ED raid at his home.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted the 18-hour raid, scrutinizing former minister Bharadwaj and contractors in a probe related to an alleged scam during the last AAP administration, according to official sources.

Sisodia criticized the raid as a diversionary tactic, asserting it followed questions raised against the BJP, particularly regarding Prime Minister Modi's academic qualifications. He maintained it was a drama to mislead the public, unrelated to Bharadwaj's current role.