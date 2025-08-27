Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Yielding to Trump's Intervention With Pakistan
Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ceasing military tensions with Pakistan upon a demand from former US President Trump. This allegation came during a rally in Bihar, where Gandhi also criticized the media and shared concerns about electoral roll discrepancies favoring the BJP.
In a fiery rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he acquiesced to former US President Donald Trump's demand to halt military tensions with Pakistan within five hours.
Speaking at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi criticized the media for siding with Modi, ignoring those opposing him, including himself and allies M K Stalin and Tejashwi Yadav.
He also spotlighted electoral malpractice, accusing the BJP of vote-stealing and challenging the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls allegedly targeting marginalized groups.
