Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Yielding to Trump's Intervention With Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ceasing military tensions with Pakistan upon a demand from former US President Trump. This allegation came during a rally in Bihar, where Gandhi also criticized the media and shared concerns about electoral roll discrepancies favoring the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Yielding to Trump's Intervention With Pakistan
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rally in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he acquiesced to former US President Donald Trump's demand to halt military tensions with Pakistan within five hours.

Speaking at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi criticized the media for siding with Modi, ignoring those opposing him, including himself and allies M K Stalin and Tejashwi Yadav.

He also spotlighted electoral malpractice, accusing the BJP of vote-stealing and challenging the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls allegedly targeting marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global
2
Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

 India
3
IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

IndiaAI in Action: The Dawn of AI-Powered Startups in India

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

Tragedy Strikes in Rajasthan: Family Struggles Amidst Swollen Banas River

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025