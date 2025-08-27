Tragedy in Gaza: Remembering Hussam al-Masri

Hussam al-Masri, a dedicated Reuters journalist, was tragically killed by Israeli fire while covering the war from Gaza's Nasser Hospital. Known for his unwavering optimism, Masri documented the human suffering in Gaza amidst extremely challenging conditions.

Colleagues cherished Masri's positive spirit. Despite the dangerous environment, his belief that 'tomorrow will be better' persisted. Reuters' Chief Editor Alessandra Galloni praised his courage and dedication to informing the world about Gaza's hardships.

Masri's last story highlighted the mourning of families during Israeli strikes, amidst staggering civilian casualties. His mission to capture Gaza's reality will be deeply missed. Israel expressed regret over the 'tragic mishap', yet accountability calls persist as media and human rights groups demand justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)