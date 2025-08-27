Voter Adhikar Yatra: A New Path to Bihar's Polls

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, a campaign spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will culminate with a final march in Patna rather than a rally. This shift is designed to spark greater enthusiasm and engagement from participants.

Initially planned as a powerful rally in Patna, the decision to conclude with a grand march was made after consultations among key alliance leaders. The rally was deemed unnecessary, as many bloc members have already contributed to the campaign's momentum.

The 16-day yatra, opposing the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, began on August 17 in Sasaram and spans over 1,300 km. Covering multiple districts, it serves as a platform for the INDIA bloc's campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)