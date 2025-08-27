Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha criticizes the opposition's Grand Alliance as a union driven by selfish motives. He assures that the NDA is stable and dismisses opposition claims regarding electoral roll revisions in Bihar. The opposition has been urged to present evidence if voter list concerns are true.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has criticized the opposition's Grand Alliance, describing it as a coalition formed out of selfish motives that holds no real meaning. In contrast, he reports stability and cohesion within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing any cause for concern.
During an interview with PTI Videos, Kushwaha addressed issues surrounding the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, stating that while no formal seat-sharing discussions have taken place in the NDA yet, these will occur in due course.
Addressing the opposition's protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Kushwaha dismissed these claims as baseless. He asserted that the public is not misled by these allegations and encourages the opposition to present concrete evidence if voter list discrepancies are truly occurring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
