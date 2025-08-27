Left Menu

Congress Rebukes Rijiju for Attacks on Rahul Gandhi

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress condemned Minister Kiren Rijiju for attacking Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deflecting from his failures. The Congress criticized BJP's alleged electoral malpractices and Rijiju's conduct, urging him to address governance issues like unemployment and unfulfilled promises instead of character attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:35 IST
Congress Rebukes Rijiju for Attacks on Rahul Gandhi
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has issued a strong condemnation against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, labeling his comments about Rahul Gandhi as a 'personal attack and character assassination.'

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Chera Taya suggested that Rijiju's remarks serve as an attempted diversion from his own shortcomings as a leader.

The opposition party attacked the BJP-led government for alleged electoral malpractices and called upon Rijiju to steer focus toward governance challenges like unemployment and unfulfilled campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

Shooting Disrupts First Week at Minneapolis Catholic School

 United States
2
Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

Thrills at Zandvoort: Dutch Grand Prix Delivers Unforgettable Moments

 Global
3
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.

BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assemb...

 India
4
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025