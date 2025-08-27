Congress Rebukes Rijiju for Attacks on Rahul Gandhi

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has issued a strong condemnation against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, labeling his comments about Rahul Gandhi as a 'personal attack and character assassination.'

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Chera Taya suggested that Rijiju's remarks serve as an attempted diversion from his own shortcomings as a leader.

The opposition party attacked the BJP-led government for alleged electoral malpractices and called upon Rijiju to steer focus toward governance challenges like unemployment and unfulfilled campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)