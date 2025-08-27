Congress Rebukes Rijiju for Attacks on Rahul Gandhi
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress condemned Minister Kiren Rijiju for attacking Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deflecting from his failures. The Congress criticized BJP's alleged electoral malpractices and Rijiju's conduct, urging him to address governance issues like unemployment and unfulfilled promises instead of character attacks.
The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has issued a strong condemnation against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, labeling his comments about Rahul Gandhi as a 'personal attack and character assassination.'
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Chera Taya suggested that Rijiju's remarks serve as an attempted diversion from his own shortcomings as a leader.
The opposition party attacked the BJP-led government for alleged electoral malpractices and called upon Rijiju to steer focus toward governance challenges like unemployment and unfulfilled campaign promises.
