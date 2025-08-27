Debate Intensifies in Jharkhand Over Electoral Roll Revision

On Wednesday, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi leveled accusations against the JMM-led government, claiming they oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to safeguard a voter base he alleges consists of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas.

The state Assembly recently passed a resolution against the SIR, spurring political discourse. Marandi, at a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi, asserted that the ruling alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD is facilitating the settlement of these groups, thereby altering the state's demography and impacting electoral integrity.

Marandi criticized the government's actions, suggesting they enable the procurement of official documents for infiltrators, advancing their ability to vote. The BJP plans to vocalize their opposition and has called on the Election Commission to enforce the SIR in the state to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)