Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Shaping Political Focus and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam for two days to attend the BJP core committee meeting and discuss the upcoming Assembly elections. During his visit, he will inaugurate various projects, including the Brahmaputra wing of Raj Bhavan, and address newly elected Panchayat members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Assam, during which he will engage with the state's BJP core committee to strategize for the forthcoming Assembly elections. This deployment holds significant weight for the party's preparations.

Upon his arrival, Shah will participate in crucial discussions at the BJP headquarters and share a meal with fellow party members. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized Shah's keen interest in state election dynamics and their political implications.

Shah's itinerary includes inaugurating the newly-completed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan and launching the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory. His visit underscores both political and developmental imperatives, further highlighted by his engagement with panchayat members and honoring Assam's historical leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

