Radical Reform: UK's Controversial Deportation Plan

Nigel Farage's Reform UK has unveiled a controversial plan this week to deport 600,000 asylum seekers from Britain. This sweeping measure would see the country withdrawing from significant human rights treaties, as it aims to collaborate with authoritarian regimes to repatriate undocumented individuals.

Reform UK, which currently holds a limited presence in Parliament, aims to implement these drastic changes in asylum law if it clinches victory in the anticipated 2029 general elections. The changes are touted to radically shift Britain's immigration stance, as it grapples with the challenge of illegal migration.

The plan has stirred debate, particularly over the potential departure from conventions like the ECHR, with concerns about impacts on agreements such as the Good Friday Agreement. As opposition mounts, both domestic critics and international observers question the viability and ethics of such a strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)