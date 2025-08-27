Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Congress MP Confronts DYFI Protesters in Vatakara

Congress MP Shafi Parambil clashed with DYFI activists in Vatakara, following their blockage of his vehicle in protest over Congress's stance regarding MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's alleged misconduct. Parambil defended his rights while condemning the protesters' abusive language. The confrontation underscores rising tensions around recent allegations against Mamkootathil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shafi Parambil was involved in a heated exchange with DYFI activists after they blocked his vehicle and allegedly shouted abuse near Vatakara.

The confrontation stemmed from protests over the Congress's handling of allegations against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, leading to mounting tensions between the parties.

Parambil condemned the use of abusive language, asserting the right to peaceful protest while refusing to be intimidated by such tactics. The incident highlights ongoing disputes following Mamkootathil's suspension from Congress amid sexual harassment allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

