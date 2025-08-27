Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Harassment Allegations

The Kerala police have filed a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, charging him with various offences, including the stalking and harassment of women on social media platforms. The action followed a statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured that all necessary legal measures would be implemented regarding these allegations.

Under the directive of state DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, the Crime Branch has taken charge, confirming the registration of the case after complaints revealed cognizable offences. The FIR, based on sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act, outlines multiple charges from stalking to criminal intimidation.

Controversy deepened with allegations against Mamkootathil leading to his resignation as Youth Congress state president. Subsequent protests, joined by several women and a transgender individual coming forward with similar complaints, spurred the Congress to suspend him. A leaked audio clip further incited public and political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)