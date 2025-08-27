Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Harassment Allegations

Kerala police have registered a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for stalking and harassing women on social media. Following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's press conference, legal action commenced. The case includes multiple allegations, leading to his suspension from the Congress party amid growing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:37 IST
Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Harassment Allegations
Rahul Mamkootathil
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police have filed a case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, charging him with various offences, including the stalking and harassment of women on social media platforms. The action followed a statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured that all necessary legal measures would be implemented regarding these allegations.

Under the directive of state DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, the Crime Branch has taken charge, confirming the registration of the case after complaints revealed cognizable offences. The FIR, based on sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act, outlines multiple charges from stalking to criminal intimidation.

Controversy deepened with allegations against Mamkootathil leading to his resignation as Youth Congress state president. Subsequent protests, joined by several women and a transgender individual coming forward with similar complaints, spurred the Congress to suspend him. A leaked audio clip further incited public and political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegations

UK Family's Plea for Christian Michel's Return Amidst AgustaWestland Allegat...

 United Kingdom
2
Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

Family Injured in Ghaziabad Roof Collapse

 India
3
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
4
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025