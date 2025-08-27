Rahul Gandhi Accuses NDA of Electoral Fraud in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the NDA government, accusing them of electoral fraud during the Lok Sabha polls. He claims that the BJP committed 'vote chori' in 70-80 seats and vows to expose them, alleging that the party manipulates the voters' list for their advantage.
In a fiery speech against the NDA government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the central authorities of committing electoral fraud, or "vote chori," in 70-80 seats during last year's Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi vowed to further expose BJP leaders.
With claims of manipulation of the voters' list in Maharashtra post-elections, he branded the BJP's actions as part of their so-called 'Gujarat model'.
