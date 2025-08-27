Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses NDA of Electoral Fraud in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the NDA government, accusing them of electoral fraud during the Lok Sabha polls. He claims that the BJP committed 'vote chori' in 70-80 seats and vows to expose them, alleging that the party manipulates the voters' list for their advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:02 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses NDA of Electoral Fraud in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech against the NDA government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the central authorities of committing electoral fraud, or "vote chori," in 70-80 seats during last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, part of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi vowed to further expose BJP leaders.

With claims of manipulation of the voters' list in Maharashtra post-elections, he branded the BJP's actions as part of their so-called 'Gujarat model'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025