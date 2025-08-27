Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar Rally

In a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating votes in the previous Lok Sabha polls, alleged election misconduct involving key BJP figures, and questioned the legal protection afforded to Election Commissioners. Gandhi emphasized Bihar's historical role in revolution as he called for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitamarhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar Rally
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

During a fiery rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique against the NDA government, accusing it of 'vote chori' in the last Lok Sabha elections.

He asserted that the BJP tampered with electoral outcomes in 70-80 seats, vowing to expose them further within six months. Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of involvement in electoral malpractice, dubbing the 'Gujarat model' a façade for vote theft.

The rally emphasized Bihar's revolutionary history and the critical need for jobs and development while underscoring the urgency of addressing electoral fraud to secure these objectives. Furthermore, Gandhi questioned the legal protections for Election Commissioners and criticized Modi's decisions during tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025