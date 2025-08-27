Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar Rally
In a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of manipulating votes in the previous Lok Sabha polls, alleged election misconduct involving key BJP figures, and questioned the legal protection afforded to Election Commissioners. Gandhi emphasized Bihar's historical role in revolution as he called for change.
During a fiery rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique against the NDA government, accusing it of 'vote chori' in the last Lok Sabha elections.
He asserted that the BJP tampered with electoral outcomes in 70-80 seats, vowing to expose them further within six months. Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of involvement in electoral malpractice, dubbing the 'Gujarat model' a façade for vote theft.
The rally emphasized Bihar's revolutionary history and the critical need for jobs and development while underscoring the urgency of addressing electoral fraud to secure these objectives. Furthermore, Gandhi questioned the legal protections for Election Commissioners and criticized Modi's decisions during tensions with Pakistan.
