Controversy Surrounds Palakkad MLA in Stalking Scandal

Kerala police have filed a case against the Palakkad MLA, Rahul Mamkootathil, for alleged offenses such as stalking and harassment on social media, following formal allegations made against him.

Hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that all legal avenues would be explored in connection to the accusations, the Crime Branch initiated the case under the guidance of state DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar.

The case involves offences under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Kerala Police Act. An investigation is being overseen by Crime Branch Thiruvananthapuram Range DySP C Binukumar. Among the mounting allegations, Mamkootathil has also faced suspension from Congress.

