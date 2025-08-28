Tribute to a Trailblazer: Remembering Rajni Tai Upasane

Rajni Tai Upasane, the trailblazing former MLA from Raipur, passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 92. Admitted to VY Hospital for pneumonia, she leaves behind a legacy of public service and political activism in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Born in Maharashtra and dedicated to political service from a young age, Upasane's career was marked by resistance against injustice and corruption. Her activism during the Emergency and contributions to the BJP's women's wing were significant, earning her respect across political lines.

Raipur Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, among others, expressed grief and emphasized her remarkable contributions to society. Her passing marks the end of an era of influential and compassionate political leadership in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)