Left Menu

Tribute to a Trailblazer: Remembering Rajni Tai Upasane

Rajni Tai Upasane, the first woman MLA of Raipur when Chhattisgarh was part of Madhya Pradesh, passed away at 92. A committed BJP leader, she actively participated in anti-corruption movements and played a significant role in the party's women's wing. Her final rites will be held in Raipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:07 IST
Tribute to a Trailblazer: Remembering Rajni Tai Upasane
  • Country:
  • India

Rajni Tai Upasane, the trailblazing former MLA from Raipur, passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 92. Admitted to VY Hospital for pneumonia, she leaves behind a legacy of public service and political activism in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Born in Maharashtra and dedicated to political service from a young age, Upasane's career was marked by resistance against injustice and corruption. Her activism during the Emergency and contributions to the BJP's women's wing were significant, earning her respect across political lines.

Raipur Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, among others, expressed grief and emphasized her remarkable contributions to society. Her passing marks the end of an era of influential and compassionate political leadership in Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

Haryana Abolishes Stamp Duty on Small Plots to Spur Housing

 India
2
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
3
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025