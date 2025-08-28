Olha Stefanishyna Appointed Ukraine Ambassador to the USA
Olha Stefanishyna, a former top cabinet minister, has been appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Stefanishyna, known for her role in Ukraine's integration into Western institutions, replaces Oksana Markarova and will focus on strengthening defense agreements with America.
In a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Olha Stefanishyna, 39, as the country's new ambassador to the United States. The decree was signed Wednesday, marking a significant transition in Ukrainian-American relations.
Stefanishyna steps into the role previously held by Oksana Markarova, who navigated the post during a critical period of full-scale conflict with Russia, including crucial dialogues on weapons and drone supplies. President Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of implementing key agreements with the U.S., particularly in defense, as pivotal to Ukraine's security.
A seasoned diplomat, Stefanishyna served as Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and as minister of justice, where she played an instrumental role in aligning Ukraine with Western frameworks, further underscoring her appointment's strategic significance.
