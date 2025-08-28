Left Menu

Firebrand Politician Sparks Controversy Over Threatening Journalist at Press Conference

Australian lawmaker Bob Katter sparked controversy at a press conference on immigration by threatening a journalist who mentioned his Lebanese heritage. Katter, known for his populist views, defended his heritage, calling the journalist 'racist'. The incident underscored tensions surrounding immigration in Australia.

Updated: 28-08-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:28 IST
Firebrand Politician Sparks Controversy Over Threatening Journalist at Press Conference
At a press conference on immigration, Australian lawmaker Bob Katter, known for his populist views, threatened a journalist who mentioned his Lebanese heritage. Katter, leader of Katter's Australian Party, raised his fist and accused the journalist of being racist.

The confrontation unfolded on the steps of the Queensland parliament in Brisbane. When reporter Josh Bavas brought up Katter's heritage, the politician angrily interrupted, stating, "Don't say that! Because that irritates me, and I've punched blokes in the mouth for saying that." Despite the intensity, Katter claimed to be restraining himself from physical action.

The incident has drawn media attention to Katter's controversial stance on immigration, as he prepares to attend an anti-immigration rally, the March For Australia. Katter's office, along with Channel Nine, has yet to comment on the confrontation, which brought a focus back to the enduring immigration debate in the country.

