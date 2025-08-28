Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra: A Call for Electoral Justice
CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya calls the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar a historic movement against voter list irregularities. Allegations of 'vote chori' persist as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and allies support the movement. The yatra seeks to address these issues before upcoming state elections.
CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya described the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar as the beginning of a significant movement for electoral justice, criticizing the state's NDA government for allegedly deceiving the public. The yatra has reportedly received overwhelming public support, emphasizing the need to rectify erroneous voter list deletions.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi publicly accused the BJP of attempting to 'steal votes' to silence marginalized communities. Speaking in Sithamarhi, Gandhi pledged that the INDIA bloc would ensure that every voice in Bihar is heard, stressing the importance of safeguarding electoral integrity against potential malpractices.
The 16-day yatra, backed by leaders like Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, aims to tackle voter list discrepancies across 1,300 km in Bihar. With state elections approaching, the INDIA bloc is strategically campaigning to challenge the NDA's stronghold, amid unresolved allegations of electoral inconsistencies.
