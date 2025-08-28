Left Menu

Devastating Drone and Missile Assault Rocks Kyiv Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

A massive Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv has resulted in at least 12 deaths and 48 injuries. The incident highlights faltering peace efforts, with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urging global action. The attack is part of a broader pattern as Russia and Ukraine target respective infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:28 IST
Devastating Drone and Missile Assault Rocks Kyiv Amid Stalled Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A severe Russian drone and missile attack struck Kyiv, causing at least 12 fatalities and injuring 48 individuals, Kyiv's local authorities reported. This significant assault, targeting the city center, marks one of the most intense bombardments in recent weeks, as peace efforts remain at an impasse.

Describing the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a global response, alleging that Russia chose aggression over negotiation. The coordinated Russian air assault involved over 598 drones and 31 missiles, marking a significant escalation.

The destructive impact included significant damage to infrastructure, with numerous buildings affected. Emergency responders are continuing their rescue operations amid this humanitarian crisis, while diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict appear to be stalled.

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

High Alert in Bihar as Terror Threat Looms

 India
2
Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

 India
3
Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

Northern Railways Rescues Stranded Passengers with Special Train Service

 India
4
France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

France Confident in Economic Stability Amid Upcoming Confidence Vote

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025