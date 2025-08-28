Devastating Drone and Missile Assault Rocks Kyiv Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

A severe Russian drone and missile attack struck Kyiv, causing at least 12 fatalities and injuring 48 individuals, Kyiv's local authorities reported. This significant assault, targeting the city center, marks one of the most intense bombardments in recent weeks, as peace efforts remain at an impasse.

Describing the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a global response, alleging that Russia chose aggression over negotiation. The coordinated Russian air assault involved over 598 drones and 31 missiles, marking a significant escalation.

The destructive impact included significant damage to infrastructure, with numerous buildings affected. Emergency responders are continuing their rescue operations amid this humanitarian crisis, while diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict appear to be stalled.