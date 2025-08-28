Congress Demands Fresh Elections to Restore Peace in Manipur
Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has called for fresh elections in Manipur, highlighting the need for peace and brotherhood in the state. The Congress emphasized the importance of protecting democracy and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence. A signature campaign is underway to support this demand.
Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has raised demands for fresh elections in Manipur in hopes of restoring peace and fraternity in the volatile region.
Speaking at the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor' rally in Imphal, Ulaka underscored the party's commitment to defending democracy under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and seeking accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With President's Rule in effect since February and the BJP and allies holding a strong majority in the Manipur Assembly, Ulaka emphasized the need for new elections through a massive signature campaign targeting ten crore endorsements, which aims to petition the President of India or the Election Commission.
