Political War Erupts Over Allegations of Abuses in Bihar Yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over alleged abuses targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

The BJP claimed that the ''Voter Adhikar Yatra'' in Bihar crossed all civilized boundaries, involving derogatory remarks from unidentified individuals during the campaign.

Pradhan condemned the language as indicative of deep-seated animosity towards the Prime Minister by the opposition, specifically the INDI alliance.