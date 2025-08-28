Left Menu

Political War Erupts Over Allegations of Abuses in Bihar Yatra

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly allowing abuses against PM Modi's mother during a campaign. BJP claimed the incident, though unverified, reflects a peak of hatred. Pradhan condemned the language as shameful and indicative of opposition's frustration.

Updated: 28-08-2025 15:09 IST
Political War Erupts Over Allegations of Abuses in Bihar Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over alleged abuses targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

The BJP claimed that the ''Voter Adhikar Yatra'' in Bihar crossed all civilized boundaries, involving derogatory remarks from unidentified individuals during the campaign.

Pradhan condemned the language as indicative of deep-seated animosity towards the Prime Minister by the opposition, specifically the INDI alliance.

