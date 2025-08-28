Honoring a Legacy: Jharkhand Assembly Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

In a significant move, the Jharkhand Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Shibu Soren, a revered figure in the tribal rights movement and former chief minister. Proposed by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, the resolution gained unanimous approval through a voice vote.

Dipak Birua highlighted Soren's lifelong dedication to protecting the rights and dignity of marginalized communities. Soren's advocacy and struggles were pivotal in the creation of Jharkhand, earning him a legacy underscored by social justice and democratic virtues.

Despite political differences, the BJP opposition supported the resolution, underscoring Soren's impact. The proposal coincides with marking the end of Soren's significant political era and contributions, including his role as Union Coal Minister and being elected multiple times to influential legislative positions.

