Unity in Diversity: Madhya Pradesh's Historic Consensus on OBC Reservation

In a landmark development, all political parties in Madhya Pradesh have agreed to implement a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The agreement marks a significant consensus among political rivals and is seen as a triumph for the opposition Congress.

The comprehensive consensus was reached during an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister. Earlier attempts to resolve the issue had been marred by political clashes between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, leading to a prolonged legal battle pending in the Supreme Court.

Efforts to overcome the remaining legal challenges include concrete strategies by lawyers from various parties meeting before the court proceedings from September 22. Political leaders emphasize that quick resolution of the issue serves the wider societal interest and hope for prompt action and cooperation across party lines.