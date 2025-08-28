Vijay Criticizes Alliance, BJP Minister Defends RSS's Role
In a recent address, Tamil Nadu BJP leader and Union Minister of State, L Murugan, urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder-leader Vijay to acknowledge the efforts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before criticizing it. Murugan praised RSS volunteers for their proactive roles in disaster relief efforts such as the 2004 tsunami, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murugan emphasized the organization's century-old commitment to public service, stating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has consistently worked for marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes and tribal populations. Addressing questions, he argued that political parties, like AIADMK, could benefit from being guided by such a dedicated organization.
In contrast, at a party conference, TVK leader Vijay sharply criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance, labeling it a 'servile alliance.' He asserted that his party did not need to align with BJP's conglomerate to preserve its autonomy. Vijay claimed that the TVK's commitment to a self-respecting alliance would be proven in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
