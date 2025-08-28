Left Menu

Vijay Criticizes Alliance, BJP Minister Defends RSS's Role

Tamil Nadu BJP leader L Murugan urges TVK founder Vijay to appreciate RSS's societal contributions before critiquing it. Citing its role in disaster response and community service, Murugan defends RSS against accusations. Vijay critiques AIADMK-BJP's 'servile' alliance, asserting his party's self-respecting stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:22 IST
Vijay Criticizes Alliance, BJP Minister Defends RSS's Role
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Tamil Nadu BJP leader and Union Minister of State, L Murugan, urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder-leader Vijay to acknowledge the efforts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) before criticizing it. Murugan praised RSS volunteers for their proactive roles in disaster relief efforts such as the 2004 tsunami, floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murugan emphasized the organization's century-old commitment to public service, stating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has consistently worked for marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes and tribal populations. Addressing questions, he argued that political parties, like AIADMK, could benefit from being guided by such a dedicated organization.

In contrast, at a party conference, TVK leader Vijay sharply criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance, labeling it a 'servile alliance.' He asserted that his party did not need to align with BJP's conglomerate to preserve its autonomy. Vijay claimed that the TVK's commitment to a self-respecting alliance would be proven in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

 India
2
Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

 Global
3
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: Launch of 'Matsya Shakthi' Initiative

 India
4
Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

Global Chess League Contenders 2025: A Pathway to Chess Stardom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025