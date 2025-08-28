Left Menu

Trump Considers Pre-Midterm GOP National Convention

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating suggesting a National Convention for the Republican Party before the midterm elections. He made this announcement on Truth Social, highlighting the party's current success as a motivating factor for the potential gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is contemplating the proposal of a Republican Party National Convention to be held prior to the upcoming midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed optimism about the party's current standing, stating, "The Republican Party is doing really well."

His consideration of a pre-midterm convention is aimed at bolstering the party's performance and unity as elections approach next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

