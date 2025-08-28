Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP and Congress for Unfulfilled Poll Promises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the AAP in Punjab of emulating the Congress by making unfulfilled promises. He highlighted how both parties failed to deliver on pledges to women, while the BJP under PM Modi reliably fulfills them. Saini pointed to Haryana's policies as examples of effective governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:13 IST
Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP and Congress for Unfulfilled Poll Promises
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of following the footsteps of the Congress by failing to honor election promises. Saini's comments came during a press interaction following a Haryana cabinet meeting.

Saini highlighted that both the AAP and Congress have a history of making promises to women before elections, only to forget them once in power. He contrasted this with initiatives like Haryana's 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana', set to start from September 25, which assures Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to eligible women.

Pointing to successful welfare schemes under BJP governments, Saini expressed that public faith in Modi's leadership is growing as promises made are consistently fulfilled—unlike the unfulfilled assurances of AAP and Congress in Punjab and other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

 Global
2
NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO's Defense Spending Milestone Amid Rising Global Tensions

 Belgium
3
Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

Europe Triggers 'Snapback' Sanctions on Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025