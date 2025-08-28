Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP and Congress for Unfulfilled Poll Promises
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the AAP in Punjab of emulating the Congress by making unfulfilled promises. He highlighted how both parties failed to deliver on pledges to women, while the BJP under PM Modi reliably fulfills them. Saini pointed to Haryana's policies as examples of effective governance.
In a pointed critique, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of following the footsteps of the Congress by failing to honor election promises. Saini's comments came during a press interaction following a Haryana cabinet meeting.
Saini highlighted that both the AAP and Congress have a history of making promises to women before elections, only to forget them once in power. He contrasted this with initiatives like Haryana's 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana', set to start from September 25, which assures Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to eligible women.
Pointing to successful welfare schemes under BJP governments, Saini expressed that public faith in Modi's leadership is growing as promises made are consistently fulfilled—unlike the unfulfilled assurances of AAP and Congress in Punjab and other states.
