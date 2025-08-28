Left Menu

Poland's Budget Battle: Deficit vs. Defense

Poland faces a budgetary challenge with a forecasted deficit of 271.7 billion zlotys in 2026, due to high defense and welfare spending. The political situation is tense, with a dispute between the nation's leaders. However, economic growth remains strong, projecting a 6.4% wage increase for citizens.

Poland is grappling with a significant budget deficit, projected to reach 271.7 billion zlotys by 2026, influenced by substantial defense and welfare expenditures. The newly outlined budget aims to bridge this gap while maintaining priorities amid political tensions sparked by differences between the president and prime minister.

Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski highlighted a gradual decrease in the deficit from 6.9% to 6.5% by 2026. Market analysts anticipate a fall to 6.4% by 2025. Despite the challenges, Poland's economy is expected to grow robustly, with GDP rising by 3.4% this year.

The government prioritizes security, allocating 200 billion zlotys to defense, amid persisting regional conflict. President Karol Nawrocki opposes tax hikes affecting ordinary citizens, urging enhanced tax collection instead. This fiscal strategy reflects Poland's determination to balance economic vitality with national security.

