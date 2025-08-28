BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar
The BJP has blamed Rahul Gandhi for derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Video evidence shows abusive language from a public platform, sparking BJP's accusations of 'politics of abuse'. The Congress rejects connections to these alleged mishaps.
The BJP on Thursday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother were propagated during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
The controversy erupted after social media circulated a video from the event showing individuals using offensive language concerning the prime minister and his late mother, purportedly in Darbhanga district.
While the video's authenticity remains unverified, BJP figures, including spokesperson Sambit Patra, have accused Gandhi of fostering a 'politics of abuse' amid frustration over his party's power outage in recent years.
