BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

The BJP on Thursday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother were propagated during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The controversy erupted after social media circulated a video from the event showing individuals using offensive language concerning the prime minister and his late mother, purportedly in Darbhanga district.

While the video's authenticity remains unverified, BJP figures, including spokesperson Sambit Patra, have accused Gandhi of fostering a 'politics of abuse' amid frustration over his party's power outage in recent years.

