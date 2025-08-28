Left Menu

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat clarified his stance on retirement, denying he ever stated he or others should retire at 75. His comments followed speculation linking his remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both turning 75 soon. Bhagwat emphasized loyalty to the organization's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:59 IST
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position
Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified his position on the sensitive issue of retirement, firmly stating that he had never suggested he or anyone else should retire at the age of 75.

Bhagwat's remarks address rumors that he was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, turns 75 next month. He underlined that he is ready to retire anytime but will work as long as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants him to continue.

Bhagwat also reminisced about the late RSS leader Moropant Pingle's wit, recalling Pingle's humorous take on receiving a ceremonial shawl at 75, seen by many as a sign of retirement in the organization.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

 Global
2
DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challenges

DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challen...

 India
3
A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

 Global
4
Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025