RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

In a recent announcement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified his position on the sensitive issue of retirement, firmly stating that he had never suggested he or anyone else should retire at the age of 75.

Bhagwat's remarks address rumors that he was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, turns 75 next month. He underlined that he is ready to retire anytime but will work as long as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wants him to continue.

Bhagwat also reminisced about the late RSS leader Moropant Pingle's wit, recalling Pingle's humorous take on receiving a ceremonial shawl at 75, seen by many as a sign of retirement in the organization.