Verbal Clash in Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra: BJP-Congress Tensions Escalate

The political skirmish in Bihar deepens as the BJP targets Congress-led INDIA bloc over alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the incident as a stain on democracy, urging accountability for disrespectful discourse.

The controversy erupted after a video, yet to be independently verified, surfaced showing an unidentified individual using derogatory language against PM Modi from a platform during the Yatra in Darbhanga. BJP members swiftly lodged a complaint, arguing the remarks reflect poorly on Congress's leadership under Rahul Gandhi.

As tensions escalate, BJP leaders including Union Minister Nityanand Rai demand apologies from Gandhi and ally Tejashwi Yadav, warning of electoral consequences. Amidst the allegations, Congress and RJD call for scrutiny, suggesting the BJP should address its own use of harsh language instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)