General's Strategic Visit: Assessing Security at the LoC
Lieutenant General P K Mishra visited the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to evaluate the operational preparedness and security conditions. Emphasizing the importance of a robust defensive posture and enhanced surveillance, he reviewed the readiness of troops stationed along the Line of Control.
Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. This visit focused on assessing the operational preparedness and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).
During his assessment, General Mishra emphasized the significance of maintaining a robust defensive stance and implementing enhanced surveillance measures across the border regions. Such initiatives are crucial for ensuring the safety and readiness of the troops stationed in these sensitive areas.
According to a post by the Defense PRO on X, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, along with the General Officer Commanding of the Ace of Spades Division, evaluated the security status and reviewed the operational readiness of military forces deployed in the Krishna Ghati Sector.
