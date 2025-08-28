Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz and Macron Discuss Geopolitical Stalemates

During a statement at Bregancon Fort in southern France, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is unlikely. The comments were made alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a working dinner between the two leaders.

The meeting aims to cover key topics, including strengthening economic ties between Germany and France, de-bureaucratising Europe, and addressing the complex situation between Ukraine and Russia.

The discussions underscore continuing efforts by European leaders to mitigate geopolitical tensions while enhancing regional collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)