Hemant Soren Blasts BJP: Constitution Amendment Sparks Controversy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP-led central government for the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging a hidden agenda. He accused the government of manipulating electoral processes and marginalizing tribal communities. Soren also questioned the likelihood of posthumously honoring JMM founder Shibu Soren with a Bharat Ratna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:19 IST
Hemant Soren Blasts BJP: Constitution Amendment Sparks Controversy
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led central government, alleging a concealed motive behind the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The bill's introduction, he claims, comes with a hidden agenda yet to unfold.

Soren expressed confusion over the necessity of the amendment, which intends to strip ministers of their posts if they face a jail term exceeding 30 days. He further accused the BJP of disenfranchising numerous voters in Bihar with Election Commission assistance and framing dissenters in false cases.

He cast doubt on the possibility of the Centre granting the Bharat Ratna to late JMM founder Shibu Soren, questioning the government's sincerity in honoring genuine contributors. Soren highlighted the ongoing marginalization of Jharkhand's tribals, despite their state's significant contributions to national development.

