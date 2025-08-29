Left Menu

UPDATE 1-White House says US deal with Intel 'still being ironed out'

The deal that struggling chipmaker Intel struck with President Donald Trump to give the U.S. government a 10% stake in the company is still under discussion, the White House said on Thursday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the deal was a "creative solution" proposed by Trump that the Department of Commerce was putting into action.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:45 IST
UPDATE 1-White House says US deal with Intel 'still being ironed out'

The deal that struggling chipmaker Intel struck with President Donald Trump to give the U.S. government a 10% stake in the company is still under discussion, the White House said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the deal was a "creative solution" proposed by Trump that the Department of Commerce was putting into action. "The Intel deal is still being ironed out by the Department of Commerce," Leavitt told a regular news briefing. "The t's are still being crossed, the i's are still being dotted," she said. "It's very much still under discussion."

Asked to elaborate, a White House official said some aspects of the Intel deal, namely a $3 billion Secure Enclave award from the Department of Defense, were not yet fully implemented. It was not immediately clear if Leavitt's remarks suggested the Intel deal could still be revised in some way.

Intel finance chief David Zinsner told an investor conference on Thursday that Intel received $5.7 billion in cash on Wednesday night as part of the deal. The Trump administration has also delayed announcing long-promised tariffs on imported semiconductor chips, with an administration official saying the news was not expected this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
2
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
3
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
4
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025