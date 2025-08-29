Left Menu

Chaos in Kyiv: Russia's Devastating Strike Undermines Peace Efforts

Russia launched a major airstrike on Kyiv, intensifying the ongoing conflict as 21 people were killed and 48 injured. The attack targeted the city center, damaging European Union diplomatic offices and sparking international condemnation. Diplomatic efforts for peace falter amid escalating tensions and blame directed towards President Putin.

Updated: 29-08-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:21 IST
A destructive Russian air attack hit Kyiv early Thursday, killing 21 people and injuring 48, targeting the city center for the first time in weeks. Drones and missiles caused severe damage, including to European Union diplomatic facilities, as efforts for peace, led by the US, continue to falter.

Following the attack, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting at Ukraine's request. High-level diplomatic actions were prompted as the EU summoned the Russian envoy, condemning the strikes as counterproductive to peace negotiations. Britain's response mirrored this sentiment, calling the aggression a sabotage of peace efforts.

Despite Moscow's assertions to sustain negotiations, the assault deepens the conflict, with tragic casualties including children, igniting questions over President Putin's sincerity towards peace. President Zelenskyy called for tougher sanctions on Russia. The incident underscores the challenging road to a diplomatic resolution as global powers remain divided on effective steps forward.

