South Korea's New Union Rules: A Game-Changer for Workers and Businesses

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has announced the passage of new union rules intended to foster improved collaboration between unions and businesses. This announcement comes amidst concerns raised by the business community about potential repercussions.

The President, who has been a staunch advocate of the legislative bill, aims to expand the rights and protections of subcontracted workers. This effort is seen as a significant step forward in safeguarding labor rights across diverse sectors.

Industry observers anticipate that President Lee will soon enact the bill into law, signaling a pivotal shift in South Korea's labor landscape and setting a precedent for future labor relations and negotiations.

