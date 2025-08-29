Left Menu

Kejriwal Claims Hidden Alliance Between BJP and Congress

Arvind Kejriwal alleges a covert alliance between BJP and Congress, questioning why Congress leaders weren't arrested in the National Herald case. He discusses AAP's commitment to the nation and criticizes BJP's governance in Delhi, urging AAP members to connect with citizens ahead of future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:26 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having a secret alliance with the Congress, questioning why no prominent Congress leaders have been arrested in the National Herald case. Kejriwal's comments came during a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and councillors at Delhi's Constitution Club.

He expressed his defiance against recent Enforcement Directorate raids targeting senior AAP officials, including Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj. Kejriwal emphasized Bharadwaj's readiness to face imprisonment, noting his confidence in legal support to secure bail. Kejriwal also rejected any notion of compromise, asserting AAP's commitment to nation-building over political deals.

Kejriwal criticized the current Delhi administration, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for poor governance, including power cuts and increased school fees. Telling AAP legislators to remain engaged with citizens, he promised that AAP would return to power, to address these issues and restore effective governance.

